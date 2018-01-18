Secretary of State candidate to speak in Grass Valley

Attorney Mark Meuser, Republican candidate for California Secretary of State in 2018, will speak at the Republican Election Headquarters in Grass Valley at 5:30 p.m. on January 23 as part of a "Meet the Candidate" event to explain why he is running for this office.

Meuser resides in the East Bay and founded the Meuser Law Group, focusing on helping small businesses and individuals handle the state's complex regulatory environment. He will address what he considers to be some of the state's wasteful and burdensome regulations, such as issues related to election integrity and policing the voter rolls.

The Republican Election Headquarters is located in the Fowler Center, between B&C Hardware and Save Mart in Grass Valley. Light refreshments will be available.