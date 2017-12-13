Second annual New Year’s Eve ball benefiting children facing health related challenges

For the second year in a row, The Norah Foundation will be hosting "Celebrate, a New Year's Eve Ball," which raises money to support children receiving medical treatment in the Sacramento area's Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). The 2017 event raised over $34,000. Some of those funds were used to support the Nevada County families affected by E. coli this summer.

"Celebrate" is a pink tie affair — an ode to traditional black tie events with a twist.

"Pink is the color of The Norah Foundation, so guests find ways to incorporate pink into their formal attire for the evening," said Candace Wilson, co-founder of The Norah Foundation. The evening will include music, dancing, a no host bar, silent auction, photo booth, appetizers, desserts, and a midnight champagne toast. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the New Year's Eve ball, with festivities planned until 1 a.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.TheNorahFoundation.org and clicking on the "Celebrate" tab. The event will be at The Foothills Event Center, located at 400 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley.

The Norah Foundation provides support and resources to families with a child facing medical challenges. Richard and Candace Wilson of Penn Valley established the foundation in 2016 in memory of their daughter, Norah Marie Wilson. For more information, visit http://www.thenorahfoundation.org.