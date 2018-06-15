Scooter’s Pals in need of donations for pet medical care

Scooter's Pals, a nonprofit devoted to caring for rescued pets and placing them in foster homes, has depleted their veterinarian medical care fund and is in desperate need of donations.

"I wish I knew how to predict when a dog we rescue that appears healthy and ready for adoption needs a surgery — or has an ear infection that must be treated and cannot wait for us to raise more funds," said founder Susan Wallace. "But frankly most of the shelters don't do a close enough examination of their animals to report what the dog is experiencing medically."

No amount is too small to donated, added Wallace.

Scooter's Pals is a Nevada County 'last chance' animal rescue organization that rescues dogs and some cats and places them in foster homes when available. For more information or to donate, visit http://www.scooterspals.org.