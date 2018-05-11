‘Science and Faith’ series concludes today

The final installment in the "Science and Faith" series of seminars is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. The Rev. David G. Mullen, a former Lutheran bishop, will discuss four frameworks for reconciling science and faith — without sacrificing intellectual rigor — during the free public seminar today.

Mullen will draw on the works of theologian Ted Peters, who wrote, "Science at its best and faith at its best both humble themselves before truth." Mullen will discuss the reasons why some see science as incompatible with faith; but they do not have to be at odds, he asserts. Organizers say this seminar will give pastors and other faith leaders tools to address the seeming contradictions that people of faith may encounter in the modern world. It will also open intellectual doors for those who are skeptical of religious faith.

Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and baked goods. "Science and Faith" is presented by Peace's Contemporary Issues Study Group, which takes up important topics of our times. Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-575-6132.

Source: Trina Kleist