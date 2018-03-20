Sample and receive free matzah in Grass Valley for Passover
March 20, 2018
Chabad of Grass Valley will distribute more than 100 gift boxes of imported hand-made, kosher shmurah matzah Thursday for those participating in the upcoming Passover holiday. The matzah will be distributed between 2 and 6 p.m. on March 22 at Raleys Supermarket at a matzah ball soup sampling table, or by special home delivery before Passover.
"Many people mistakenly buy matzah that is not kosher for Passover," said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, director of Chabad of Grass Valley. He encourages shoppers to check the labels of matzah and wine to ensure that it is not only kosher, but also kosher for Passover. To request a home delivery of shmurah matzah or to RSVP for the Community Seder at 7 p.m. on March 30 the Elks Lodge, visit http://www.JewishGV.com/Passover.
Source: Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz
