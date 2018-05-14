Runners, walkers get your ‘STEAM’ on in Nevada City

The Nevada City Schools Foundation will host a 5K and 10K "run and walk" fundraiser for all ages on May 19. Proceeds from "Read, Write, Run" will benefit Nevada City School District's STEAM programs, which encourage students to focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City. Registration will be from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. with a free kids' race at 10 a.m. The race is separate from the Nevada County Grand Prix Race Series. To obtain a registration form, visit https://www.ncsd.school.