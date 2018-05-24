Rotary Club of Grass Valley wins ‘Club of the Year’

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley was selected as the District Rotary Club of the Year for 2017-2018 at the District 5190 District Conference in Reno on May 20.

The award is the highest award given in District 5190. Out of the 57 clubs, Grass Valley was judged the most outstanding for its accomplishments in 2017-2018 in the areas of community service, youth service, vocational service, international service, club service and support of Rotary's efforts to eradicate polio worldwide.

The club also received awards for its accomplishments in support of the Rotary Foundation, the Rotary Annual Fund per-Capita Giving Program, its membership growth and development, as well public image activities. In addition, the club received the award for Club Service Project of the Year Award for its tree planting project in Grass Valley. It also won a joint Vocational Service Project of the Year award along with the other area Rotary Clubs for the Rotary Community Awards Ceremony held at the Fairgrounds in March, recognizing the "Business, Citizen and Volunteer of the Year" in our community.

Rotary District 5190 is the largest geographic district in the U.S. ranging from Alturas to Elko to Bishop and includes Reno, the Carson Valley and portions of the Sierra Foothills including Grass Valley/Nevada City and Auburn. There are 57 Rotary clubs in the district with over 2,500 members.

This is the first time Grass Valley Rotary has received the award in living memory. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million "neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe …"

For more information, visit http://gvrotay.org.

Source: Rotary Club of Grass Valley