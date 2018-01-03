Rotarians giving away 400 trees for planting in western Nevada County

"Every day is Earth Day," according to Rotary International, which is why its president, Ian Riseley, has asked that this year Rotarians in every community worldwide planting a minimum of one tree per Rotarian.

The Area 4 Rotary Clubs (49er Breakfast Rotary of Nevada City, Nevada City Rotary, Grass Valley Rotary, Grass Valley South Rotary, and Penn Valley Rotary) will come together to host the "400 Free Tree Giveaway" from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13 in parking lot of The Union Newspaper, 464 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Ponderosa pine saplings will be given out, with the event ending sooner if supplies run out.

The parking lot will be set up as a drive-through to pick up trees. Participants are asked to watch for signs indicating the "in" and "out" driveways.

Planting and care instructions will be included with each free sapling. Organizers say that Rotary's hope is for every single tree to be planted in our community, in an effort to help with local reforestation efforts due to bark beetle infestations, drought and fire.

Four hundred trees will be handed out on Jan. 13, while supplies last. In an effort to keep track of where trees are planted, Rotary Club members ask that participants take a photo or video and email it to Trees4Rotary@yahoo.com.