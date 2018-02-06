 Road construction in Grass Valley today | TheUnion.com

Road construction in Grass Valley today

Submitted to The Union

Nevada City Highway between Glenwood and Durbrow roads in Grass Valley will be subject to one way traffic control today between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner, however delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of on site personnel.