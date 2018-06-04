Republican Women to host “Women Of The Gold Rush” fashion show in Alta Sierra

The Nevada County Republican Women Federated luncheon and fashion show will be at 11:30 a.m. on June 19 at the Alta Sierra Country Club. The theme, "Women of the Gold Rush," produced by Cherie Oliver, will feature historic vintage fashions from the Gold Rush Era. The June show honors the memory of Annamaria Sauer, a dedicated NCRWF member, who had a flair for fashion and contributed to the success of previous fashion shows. NCRWF meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, September through June, at Alta Sierra Country Club. Meetings start at noon.

For questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the June fashion, visit our http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org for more information or call Judy at 530-271-5794. For membership questions, call 530-63-2672 or email NCRWF@reagan.com.