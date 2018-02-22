Red Light Ball gets a boost

The board of directors of the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council were presented with a generous Red Light Ball sponsor check from Jim Adams, vice principal, regional manager of Tri Counties Bank. From left are Bill Drown, Terry Roach, Anthony Halby, Donna Roach, Jim Adams (Tri Counties Bank), Tom O'Toole, Marty Lombardi, Lucas Mijares, Ray Byers, Bob Medlyn, Mark Heauser and Frank Machi.