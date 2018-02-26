Railroad Museum to host new volunteer open house in Nevada City

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum has seen a surge in popularity over the last year and is looking for additional volunteers to help with all aspects of the museum's operations. Those interested in volunteering are invited to open house for volunteers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10. The event will include docent tours of museum exhibits, the rail yard and the restoration shop. Weather permitting, the popular railbus will be in operation to prospective volunteers. The museum is an all-volunteer run organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow gauge railroad era. The volunteer staff are eager to share their insights into volunteering at the museum with those who might be interested. Immediate opportunities are available for docents, restoration shop crew and gift shop helpers. No previous experience is required, just a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved. Training will be provided and volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged. For more information about opportunities and the museum, visit http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org or call 530-470-0902. The museum is located at 5 Kidder Court, Nevada City near the intersection of Bost and New

Mohawk streets.