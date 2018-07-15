Quit smoking with free Grass Valley workshop

Connecting Point is offering a free workshop to help Nevada County residents get the tools, strategies, and support they need to quit smoking. "Freedom from Smoking," an eight-class series beginning July 18, is touted as a proven way to quit smoking, even for those who have tried before. Over the course of eight classes, participants will set a quit date, build a quit plan, and work through the steps of a new, smoke-free life with the support of classmates. Participants will learn ways to manage stress, avoid weight gain, and stay active during and after their quit. Those who complete the full series will receive a $50 gift card.

Freedom from Smoking classes are from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 18, 25, August 1, 3, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Connecting Point office at 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601.

Freedom from Smoking classes are provided in partnership with the Nevada County Public Health Department. Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of the community. Learn more about Connecting Point at http://www.connectingpoint.org.

— Submitted by Heather Heckler