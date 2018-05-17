 Q&A with sheriff candidate Moon in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Q&A with sheriff candidate Moon in Grass Valley

Submitted to The Union

Creating Communities Beyond Violence will host candidate Shannan Moon, candidate for Nevada County Sheriff, for a question and answer session concerning her potential role as sheriff at 6 p.m. on May 21 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Topics will focus primarily on social and racial justice issues. The event is free and open to the public.

Source: Creating Communities Beyond Violence