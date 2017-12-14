Public menorah lighting Sunday in Nevada City

As part of a series of this year's Chanukah events, a public nine-foot Chanukah menorah will be erected Sunday in Robinson Plaza, located at 132 Main St. in Nevada City. The event will be followed by a community celebration at 5 p.m., the sixth night of the eight-day holiday.

The ceremony, organized by Chabad Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz will feature greetings by elected officials, including Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser as well as a fire light show in the spirit of Chanukah. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, community members will be invited to dance, sing and eat latkes, donuts, coffee and more. The event is open to all, free of charge.

Attendees are encouraged to make use of the shuttle service from the Rood Government Center, as parking is limited. For more information on Chabad's Nevada County Chanukah parties and menorah lightings, including a Shabbat dinner Friday and "Latke Cook-off" with Pinky Zalkin (the Potato Latke Princess of Nevada County), visit http://www.JewishGV.com/Chanukah.