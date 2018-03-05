Public invited to Rotary Community Awards Ceremony

The five Western Nevada County Rotary Clubs will be holding a Rotary Community Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. March 28 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds to honor businesses, volunteers and citizens of the year. The event will include a dinner and ceremony to honor the nominees and winners. Nominees were selected based on their philanthropy, community support and volunteerism in the community. Business nominees include Antonio's Catering, Byer's Leaf Guard, Grass Valley Eye Care, Hansen Brothers, Piziali Construction, Riebe's Auto Parts, SPD Markets and Weiss Brothers Nursery. Citizen nominees include Bill Drown, David Jones, George Rebane, Bart Riebe and Sarah Woerner. Volunteer nominees include Bob Alteiri, Mike Austin, Mary Jane Huenergardt, Howard Levine, Marty Lombardi, Barbara Ross, Carol Scofield and Bob Zucca.

The public is invited to attend and help Rotarians celebrate these fine businesses and individuals! A final winner in each category will be announced that evening. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3331509 or by contacting a Rotarian.