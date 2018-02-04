Presentation: ‘Saving Our Backyard Birds’

A fun and informative presentation on "Saving Our Backyard Birds" will be sponsored by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 16 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Linda Adams, avian biologist, will give a slide presentation focusing on the many species that visit and nest in the "backyards" of Nevada County. She will cover reasons wild birds need assistance and what to do when you find a bird that appears to be in distress. Included will be tips on living with wildlife, hazard and problem prevention measures, native plants that provide food and cover, feeders, nest boxes, safe pest control, and more. At the break, attendees will get to meet up-close-and-personal, a Great Horned Owl, one of the group's wildlife ambassadors. The presentation is free. For more information, email Linda Adams at linda.horsefeathers@gmail.com and visit http://www.cawildlife911.org.

WR&R is the all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that rehabilitates and releases injured or orphaned native birds and mammals in Nevada County