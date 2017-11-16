Photographer Maude Pervere returns to Nevada County Camera Club
November 16, 2017
Maude Pervere will share some of her most recent photographs and anecdotes at the next Nevada County Camera Club meeting on November 27. Seasoned photographers say that sooner or later every photographer becomes frustrated and struggles with finding the inspiration to keep going. These times are painful and frightening. Pervere will reveal how she has persevered, when nothing seemed good enough or worthy of effort. Her presentation is certain to inspire anyone who is even the least bit serious about photography, say club members. Admission is free, but seating is limited. It's always best to arrive a few minutes early.
During the second half of the meeting, club members will showcase their photographs for critique. The meeting is from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.nccameraclub.com.
