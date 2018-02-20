Photo images: national parks after dark

Story description photographer Jeremy Evans will present an illustrated talk on night photography in the nation's western national parks and public lands to the Nevada County Camera Club at 6:15 p.m. on February 26 at Unity in the Gold Country Church, 180 Cambridge Ct., Grass Valley. Visitors are welcome.

The program features images and time lapse videos from Yellowstone to Yosemite and includes discussion of the basic techniques used, including time-lapse videos and the ins-and-outs of photographing the Milky Way, lunar rainbows ("moonbows") and meteor showers. He will also offer tips on light painting share images and videos from the August 2017 solar eclipse and the January 2018 "Super Moon" if time allows.

Evans' career as a director of photography and documentary cameraman includes Emmy nominated work for The Discovery Channel, HBO, PBS, The History Channel, Showtime, CBS and ABC. Since 2011, he has presented interpretative programs in Yosemite National Park, and has also presented programs at The Dark Sky Festival in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. His work has been published by Sierra Club calendars, and has been exhibited at the G2 Gallery in Los Angeles. Most recently, one of his photographs has been selected for the 2018 Yosemite Renaissance Exhibition. He is based in Los Angeles.

For additional information, visit http://www.nccameraclub.com.