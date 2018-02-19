PFLAG National accepting scholarship applications
February 19, 2018
The application process for PFLAG National scholarships is now open. For the 17th year, PFLAG National will award thousands of dollars in scholarship funds to young activists and advocates who have worked on numerous programs, projects and activities aimed at making schools and communities safe and welcoming for all. PFLAG's scholarships are open to U.S. and non-U.S. citizens (non-U.S. citizens are eligible as long as they attend an accredited institution in the United States). The eligibility requirements are as follows:
– Applicants must be a graduating high school senior entering higher education for the first time this calendar year (those who graduated last year and took time off are still eligible to apply).
– Must self identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or anywhere within the LGBTQ "family," or as an ally.
– Must demonstrate an interest in service to the LGBTQ community.
– Must have applied to an accredited U.S. higher education institution. Applicants cannot be receiving full tuition remission from other sources to fund the education (e.g., other full-tuition scholarships, established college trust fund, etc.). Incomplete applications will not be reviewed
Full applications are due March 26, 2018.
Recommended Stories For You
For more information, visit http://www.PFLAG.org/scholarships and https://pflagnational.awardspring.com.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Meet your merchant: If Deby Hendrickson can’t fix your sewing machine, chances are it isn’t broken
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- American Legion Dance Night this Saturday in Grass Valley
- Hospice of the Foothills receives donation from Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley
- Listening Cafe: a conversational bridge across issues that divide and separate
Trending Sitewide
- Widespread phone outage reported throughout Nevada County
- Grass Valley couple faces federal gun charges, local drug accusations
- Nevada City Police chief Tim Foley resigns
- The next generation of farming: AM Ranch, Super Tuber Farm team up
- (VIDEO) Mardi Gras parade goes on despite rain, lack of cell phone service