PFLAG National accepting scholarship applications

The application process for PFLAG National scholarships is now open. For the 17th year, PFLAG National will award thousands of dollars in scholarship funds to young activists and advocates who have worked on numerous programs, projects and activities aimed at making schools and communities safe and welcoming for all. PFLAG's scholarships are open to U.S. and non-U.S. citizens (non-U.S. citizens are eligible as long as they attend an accredited institution in the United States). The eligibility requirements are as follows:

– Applicants must be a graduating high school senior entering higher education for the first time this calendar year (those who graduated last year and took time off are still eligible to apply).

– Must self identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or anywhere within the LGBTQ "family," or as an ally.

– Must demonstrate an interest in service to the LGBTQ community.

– Must have applied to an accredited U.S. higher education institution. Applicants cannot be receiving full tuition remission from other sources to fund the education (e.g., other full-tuition scholarships, established college trust fund, etc.). Incomplete applications will not be reviewed

Full applications are due March 26, 2018.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, visit http://www.PFLAG.org/scholarships and https://pflagnational.awardspring.com.