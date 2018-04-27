Pet trainer, photographer and adopt-a-thon event today at Petco in Grass Valley

Dagwood, left, a 1-year-old male terrier mix, and Blondie, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, will be among the animals available for Scooter's Pals' pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Petco. The event will also include animal photographer Sandy Boyd, who will be taking photos from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dog trainer John Garcia, who will be on hand to answer behavioral questions from noon to 1 p.m. Pet foster families, mentors, volunteers and those interested in adopting are encouraged to attend the event. For more information, call 530-350-2099 or visit http://www.scooterspals.org.