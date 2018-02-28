 Pet ‘adoptathon’ this Saturday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Pet ‘adoptathon’ this Saturday in Grass Valley

Submitted by Pamela Gorman

Candy, left, and Larry will be among the animals available for adoption by Rescue for Pet Sake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call Rescue For Pet Sake at 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.