Pet ‘adoptathon’ this Saturday in Grass Valley
February 28, 2018
Candy, left, and Larry will be among the animals available for adoption by Rescue for Pet Sake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call Rescue For Pet Sake at 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.
