Pet adopt-a-thon today in Grass Valley
January 26, 2018
Scooter's Pals will hold their first pet adopt-a-thon of the new year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Petco in Grass Valley. Mostly small dogs, such as the Dachshund and Beagle mix Nikki Nicole, above, will be available for adoption. However there will be information on bigger dogs who are also available. Donated leashes and quality dog food would be appreciated.
Petco is located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-350-2099 and visit http://www.ScootersPals.org.
Source: Scooter's Pals
