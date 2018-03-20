Pet adopt-a-thon Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley
March 20, 2018
Zeus is one of the dogs that will be available for adoption at Scooter's Pals' pet adopt-a-thon Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Scooter's Pals rescues dogs from local foster homes and shelters. Dogs will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco, 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Scooter's Pals is an all volunteer organization, and all resources go to help homeless dogs and cats at risk. According to volunteers, Zeus, a 78-pound Golden Retriever/Lab mix, has the "sweetest disposition of any dog we've had in a long time. He loves everyone — all the animals and humans in sight." Zeus was brought to the shelter when his owner died. For more information, call 530-350-2099.
