Pet ‘adopt-a-thon’ in Grass Valley Saturday

Frosty is one of two Shihtzu pups that will be available for adoption at Scooter's Pals' February pet "adopt-a-thon," scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. A dog trainer and photographer will also be at the event, located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-350-2099.

Source: Susan Wallace