Pet adopt-a-thon at Petco Saturday in Grass Valley
April 29, 2018
Rescue For Pet Sake will be holding a pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 5 at Petco in Grass Valley. Both puppies and adult dogs, including Tucker (pictured), are in need of loving homes. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call Rescue For Pet Sake at 530-263-3331, stop by their office at shop at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.
