Penn Valley rodeo prep
May 17, 2018
Lee and Trina Matthews of Chicago Park spent Thursday setting up their lemonade, tea and roasted corn cob booth in preparation for this weekend's Penn Valley Rodeo. Learn more at http://pvrodeo.com.
