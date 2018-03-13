Partners in English Language Learning seeks Nevada County volunteer tutors

The mission of Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) is to help English language learners become thriving members of the community by offering one-on-one English language tutoring, and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding and friendship. PiELL believes that tutors are a vital component in this endeavor.

Students in the program give many reasons for wanting to improve their English skills — the primary goal being a better life for themselves and their families. They say they want to be better equipped to deal with day-to-day issues, such as parental school responsibilities, family medical matters, communications with employers and customers, as well as understanding the checkout transactions when they shop. The process of learning English is often a difficult and scary journey, and PiELL volunteer tutors are there to help our students reach their goals. Tutors work with adult students one-on-one, committing to a minimum of one hour a week, at a time and place that is convenient for both tutor and student. To be a tutor, no formal teaching experience is necessary, and English is the only language required. PiELL provides tutor mentors, semi-annual tutor get-togethers to exchange ideas and a resource library.

A two-day, volunteer tutor training is being offered on April 14 and April 21. Those interested in volunteering must attend both days. For more information, please visit http://www.piell.org, call 530-265-2116, or email admin@piell.org.