Parent education night in Nevada County on teens and marijuana

"Teens and Marijuana" will be the topic of two free parent education nights, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Nevada Union High School and 5:30 p.m. on March 8 at Bear River High School.

At the event, parents will be provided with the latest trends in marijuana use among youth, how it effects their health and brain development and ways to educate and support them in making healthy decisions.

Events at each location will include a resource fair with local agencies who work with youth; a short presentation on the latest research and facts on marijuana and youth; a screening of the DVD, "The Other Side of Cannabis;" testimonials and panel of speakers including a parent, teens and professionals; and tips to support and encourage resiliency with youth. There will also be a question and answer session.

The two educational events are sponsored by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, the Tobacco Prevention Education Program, the Coalition for a Drug-Free Nevada County, Community Recovery Resources (CoRR) and Nevada County Public Health. To register for "Teens and Marijuana," visit http://www.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Marlene Mahurin, TUPE Project Coordinator, at mmahurin@nevco.org or call 530-478-6400, ext. 2031.