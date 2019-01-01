Odd Fellows of Nevada City ‘relieve the distressed’

Sierra Roots Founder, Janice O'Brien, left, beams as she accepts a $500 check from members of Oustomah Lodge #16, the Odd Fellows of Nevada City. The donation will support Sierra Roots' efforts to provide a safe warming shelter for those without homes during severe winter weather. This concluded the Odd Fellows' 2018 campaign of applying the traditional Odd Fellows principle to "relieve the distressed" to their local community. The Lodge's focus this winter has been hunger and homelessness. Committee members and the Lodge chose Sierra Roots and the Food Bank of Nevada County as donation beneficiaries.