NU FFA member receives grant from National Foundation

A $1,000 Environmental Service SAE (supervised agricultural experience) grant has been awarded by the National FFA Foundation to Grass Valley resident Madison Pierce. The SAE grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their supervised agricultural experience, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Pierce is a member of the Nevada Union FFA Chapter and was selected from over 3,000 applicants nationwide. Her SAE is a experimental/research project, where she will be testing local lakes and rivers for water quality throughout the year and compare results. The information she receives will be recorded and presented to multiple organizations to bring awareness to water quality in the community.