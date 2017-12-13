Northwestern Mutual associated garners professional recognition

Richard O. Kalb, CLTC (Certified long term care) with Northwestern Mutual, has received the NAIFA Quality Award from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), the industry's leading professional association. Rick has been helping high net worth clients throughout the United States since 1983.

The NAIFA Quality Award recognizes advisors for their commitment to excellence in service to their clients and industry, their pursuit of education and training and their adherence to NAIFA's Code of Ethics. Agents who receive this award demonstrate that the products they sell will meet their clients' needs.

"NAIFA is committed to recognizing and rewarding professionalism and achievement," says Keith M. Gillies, president of NAIFA. "The NAIFA Quality Award recognizes individual agents for demonstrating the highest standards."

About NAIFA: Founded in 1890 as The National Association of Life Underwriters (NALU), NAIFA is one of the nation's oldest and largest associations representing the interests of insurance professionals from every Congressional district in the United States. NAIFA members assist consumers by focusing their practices on one or more of the following: life insurance and annuities, health insurance and employee benefits, multiline, and financial advising and investments. NAIFA's mission is to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of its members. Visit NAIFA's website at http://www.naifa.org.