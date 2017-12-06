‘Northern Roots’ the closing act at Night of Giving event

The upcoming Night of Giving on Dec. 16 at Miners Foundry will be Northern Roots' third performance to benefit Hospitality House, a nonprofit community shelter for homeless, which is funded primarily by individual donations. Northern Roots will be closing act at the fundraising event, which will include more than 35 Nevada County musicians.

Known for its reggae flare, Northern Roots has been a long time project of lead singer/guitarist Aaron Penn, who said he carefully added musicians one at a time until all current members were finally in place by February of 2016.

"I've been living in Nevada County since 1992 and grew up here — I have always felt a strong sense of community, plus a love for reggae music," said Penn. "The reason I got into reggae music was from finding a connection between my Jewish upbringing and the lyrics from Rasta legends such as Peter Tosh, Bob Marley and many other reggae greats."

Northern Roots plays every third Thursday of the month at The Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City. An album release party and more shows are in the works for 2018. For more information, check out Northern Roots Reggae on Facebook. For more information on the Night of Giving, visit https://hhshelter.org/events-fundraisers/a-night-of-giving.