NID to host ‘Watershed Open House” in Grass Valley

Community members are invited to learn how Nevada Irrigation District stewardship projects restore and protect the watersheds at a "Watershed Open House," scheduled from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Gold Miner's Inn in Grass Valley. As agents of the region's natural resources, NID officials say they place a high priority on watershed stewardship.

The open house will feature short presentations from NID staff, informative posters about stewardship projects and educational activities for kids and adults. Attendees will learn about on-going efforts to improve watershed health, conserve water, restore montane meadows, improve fish habitat, and reduce the risk of catastrophic fire in our forests.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Susan Lauer at 530-273-6185 or lauers@nidwater.com.