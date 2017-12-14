Newcomers Club spreads holiday cheer
December 14, 2017
Thanks to the Newcomers Club of Nevada County, hundreds of gifts are wrapped and ready for delivery to Nevada County children and families in need. Above, from left, club members Stacey Nicolai, Joyce Pierce and Ronda Jensen pose with just a few of the gifts ready to go out to families.
