New Grass Valley art exhibit explores the multiple dimensions of nature

Photographer Donna Levreault shows selections from two her collections, "Among the Trees" and "Veiled Flowers" at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli during the month of January.

Levreault has used photography as her medium for exploring the mysterious and ephemeral beauty of the natural world. For the past few years, she has combined images with encaustic, a hot wax and resin process, which adds mystery and hints at multiple dimensions.

"Among the Trees" captures the dream-like, emotional experience of seeing trees. These local trees, mostly pine and oak, appear to exist in multiple realms, slipping and out of clear vision.

The translucent wax of the encaustic process enhances the depth and sensuousness of the images.

"Veiled Flowers" further explores the interaction of images and wax.

These pieces use different papers, texture, and collage elements to show that even at their most intoxicating, flowers carry the hint of their own fading.

Recommended Stories For You

Donna Levreault has exhibited work in Nevada City, Grass Valley and in San Francisco. She is the recipient of the Inside Publications Publisher's Award at the 2017 California State Fair and is a member of Four Eyes, a local photography collective.