Nevada Union student first runner up in Miss Teen Pageant

Leia Case, the daughter of David and Kanae Case of Grass Valley, came in first runner up in the National Miss Teen Pageant, held at the Rosen Center in Orlando, Florida December 13 through 17. Case attends Nevada Union High School (Class of '18). During the contest, the girls were judged for their modeling of casual and formal wear. They were also asked a question before a panel of judges and the audience during the formal round to "express their unique personality on stage." The top 10 contestants were selected for a final round of formal wear and questions. Case was among 75 contests in the teen category. She was also first runner up in the Sacramento region pageant held in Oakland in September, where she qualified for the national pageant.