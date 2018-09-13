Nevada Joint Union High School District Foundation to host fundraiser
September 13, 2018
The Nevada Joint Union High School District Foundation will be holding a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Round Table Pizza on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Round Table will donate 20 percent of pizza orders (excluding alcohol) to the Nevada Joint Union High School District Foundation. The Foundation board members will also be baking delectable desserts for a bake sale, which will take place during the fundraising hours. The Foundation provides scholarships to graduating seniors of Nevada Union High School, Bear River High School, Ghidotti Early College, Silver Springs, Nevada Union Tech and North Point Academy. The foundation also donates funds to school libraries and financially helps students attend academies and conferences. Donations can be made through the foundation for a specific school, a specific program, a scholarship in honor of or in memory of a person or event or in support of an existing scholarship. Any questions about donations or about the foundation can be addressed to djzeisler@njuhsd.com or by mail to NJUHSD Foundation, P.O. Box 1707, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Hospice of the Foothills receives donation from Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley
- Grass Valley Knights of Columbus help airmen in need
- Meet your merchant: If Deby Hendrickson can’t fix your sewing machine, chances are it isn’t broken
- Nevada City Police Department names K9 officer’s human partner
- Pelton Wheel Trek includes tour of Colgate Powerhouse and Bullard’s Bar Dam
Trending Sitewide
- Jacob Halleib remembered as good father, worker; Joshua Crook faces charge in connection with death
- Cocaine, ethanol intoxication linked to death at Purdon Crossing
- Three file suit against Dignity Health, company that runs Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- UPDATE: Nevada County death: Man dies after unintentional shooting
- Nevada County judge orders shooting suspect held on $150K in bond