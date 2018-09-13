Nevada Joint Union High School District Foundation to host fundraiser

The Nevada Joint Union High School District Foundation will be holding a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Round Table Pizza on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Round Table will donate 20 percent of pizza orders (excluding alcohol) to the Nevada Joint Union High School District Foundation. The Foundation board members will also be baking delectable desserts for a bake sale, which will take place during the fundraising hours. The Foundation provides scholarships to graduating seniors of Nevada Union High School, Bear River High School, Ghidotti Early College, Silver Springs, Nevada Union Tech and North Point Academy. The foundation also donates funds to school libraries and financially helps students attend academies and conferences. Donations can be made through the foundation for a specific school, a specific program, a scholarship in honor of or in memory of a person or event or in support of an existing scholarship. Any questions about donations or about the foundation can be addressed to djzeisler@njuhsd.com or by mail to NJUHSD Foundation, P.O. Box 1707, Grass Valley, CA 95945.