Nevada County’s United Nations Assoc. addresses the Middle East and women around the world
March 16, 2018
The United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter will host their next monthly meeting at a new time, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains at 246 Church Street in Grass Valley. Refreshments and socializing begin at 5 p.m. Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public are welcome.
In honor of the International Women's month, Shera Banbury will give a presentation about the plight of women around the world, including in areas of conflict. In 2011, 193 nations in the United Nations signed a resolution to form a new entity called UN Women. The chapter began a monthly study group at the BriarPatch called "UNA Women" which evolved into a national organization. On March 23, at the UN headquarters in New York, "UNA-Women" will have 15 official delegates attending the 62nd Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).
The group will also continue the exploration of conflict in the Middle East, including a screening of Part 2 of the PBS Frontline documentary, "Bitter Enemies."
The Golden Empire chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, go to: http://www.unausa.org.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Geology tour of the Yuba River’s Buttermilk Bend Trail
- House of Representatives passes Stop School Violence Act
- South Yuba River State Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park and Empire Mine State Historic Park volunteer sign-up and orientation.
- Shamrock Shuffle with Sons of Boogie in Grass Valley
- Partners in English Language Learning seeks Nevada County volunteer tutors
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City man accused of having $1 million in pot now in federal custody, sheriff’s office says
- Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot
- Nevada County authorities charge Albert Silva with murder, vehicular homicide
- Grass Valley man to face charges in fatal wreck, authorities say
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities