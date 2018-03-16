Nevada County’s United Nations Assoc. addresses the Middle East and women around the world

The United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter will host their next monthly meeting at a new time, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains at 246 Church Street in Grass Valley. Refreshments and socializing begin at 5 p.m. Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public are welcome.

In honor of the International Women's month, Shera Banbury will give a presentation about the plight of women around the world, including in areas of conflict. In 2011, 193 nations in the United Nations signed a resolution to form a new entity called UN Women. The chapter began a monthly study group at the BriarPatch called "UNA Women" which evolved into a national organization. On March 23, at the UN headquarters in New York, "UNA-Women" will have 15 official delegates attending the 62nd Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The group will also continue the exploration of conflict in the Middle East, including a screening of Part 2 of the PBS Frontline documentary, "Bitter Enemies."

The Golden Empire chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, go to: http://www.unausa.org.