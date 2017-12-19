Nevada County’s ‘Project Warmth’ collection drive a success

United Way of Nevada County, with help from the community, held "Project Warmth," a collection drive to collect much-needed winter items for those in need.

Donations included women's, men's and children's coats, warm hats, gloves and socks, all to be distributed to individuals throughout Nevada County.

United Way reported that the community's response was unprecedented — more than $4,000 worth of items were collected. Larger donors included Dr. Navneet Arora, D.D.S., of Grass Valley Periodontics, who donated $1,000 worth of brand new jackets. Other donating businesses participating in "Project Warmth" included Telestream, Walker's Office Supplies, JC Penney, B&C True Value Home Center, Penn Valley Mini Storage, Lake Wildwood Community Center, AAA, Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley City Hall, The Training Zone, Wildflower Nursery, The Union newspaper, the Nevada County Rood Center and the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Currently United Way of Nevada County is focusing on helping the community of Nevada County in the area of basic needs, including food, emergency shelter and access to health care. United Way envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.

For more information, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.