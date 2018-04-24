Nevada County unemployment rate lowers slightly

California's Employment Development Department released its March 2018 numbers last week. The report found that Nevada County's unemployment rate is hovering around 3.7 percent, slightly lower than the 3.8 percent statistic reported in February.

The numbers reflect a gain of 300 jobs in the county since March 2017, with the greatest gain being seen in government jobs. The greatest loss has been in Education and Health Services fields.

The California unemployment rate was reported at 4.2 percent, slightly higher than the national average of 4.1 percent. Colusa County listed the highest unemployment rate in the state at 18.9 percent.