Nevada County teachers receive grants

A total of 13 Nevada County teachers recently received grants of $100 to supplement their classroom budgets. The grants were provided by the Nevada County division of the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA). While CalRTA is a statewide organization whose primary purpose is protecting and supporting retired teachers, it is equally devoted to support of the public school system and the teachers who are part of it. Grants are distributed each year on a rotating basis. Next year one staff member from 10 different schools will again be a recipient of a grant.

The recipients this year include Jill Sypnicki, Alta Sierra Elementary; Patty Cockrell, Margaret G.Scotten School; Nicolette Philips-Brown, Lyman Gilmore; Beth Baker, Williams Ranch; Meghan Salter, Union Hill; Jennifer Tayler, Seven Hills Middle School; Tracy Green, Deer Creek; Cooky Kephart Walters, Chicago Park; Maria Lundberg, Cottage Hill; Michelle Baker, Magnolia Intermediate; Ron Godwin, Silver Springs High School; Courtney Shalvis, Truckee High School; Dana Lawrence, Truckee High School.

Source: California Retired Teachers Assn.