Nevada County Tea Party to host sheriff candidates forum in Grass Valley

The Nevada County Tea Party will host a Sheriff's Candidate Forum at the Foothills Event Center at 6 p.m. on March 23. Invited candidates include Chief John Foster (Ret.), Capt. Shannan Moon and Lt. Bill Smethers. Special guest Sheriff Richard Mack will moderate the forum and speak to the audience briefly on the historical concept of "The Constitutional Sheriff."

Mack is nationally recognized as the only sheriff in America to sue the federal government and obtain the most powerful 10th Amendment ruling in United States history. He is also the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which is resolute in upholding their oaths to protect the Constitutional liberties of "We the People."

Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and submit them to the panel. There will also be time after the presentation to speak one-on-one with the candidates. Mack will be available after the event for questions and to autograph his books, DVDs and other items. Admission is free and the public is invited. Doors open at 5:45 and program begins at 6 p.m. Foothill Event Center is located at 400 Idaho-Maryland Rd. in Grass Valley.