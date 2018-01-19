Nevada County seniors get a boost from community service clubs
January 19, 2018
January 10 was a busy day for Gold Country Community Services. It started with breakfast and a presentation to the 49'er Breakfast Rotary followed by lunch and the receipt of a $1,000 gift from the Grass Valley Foothill Lions Club. Thanks one and all for supporting our mission and programs. Above, Gold Country Community Services' executive director Sandy "Jake" Jacobson accepts a donation from Foothill Lions Club president Ted Schoppe.
