Nevada County Search and Rescue gets donation

Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council (NCLFC) president, Anthony Halby, presents a $500 donation to the Nevada County Search and Rescue coordinator Del Clement. NCFC's mission is to provide support and assistance to public law enforcement and fire protection agencies located in Nevada County. For more information, visit http://www.nclawfire.org.

Nevada County Search and Rescue is made up of dedicated individuals volunteering their time and talents in the effort to helping others who find themselves in harm's way. For more information contact Nevada County Sheriff Sgt. Mike Sullivan at 530-265-1471, or visit http://www.ncssar-nc.org.