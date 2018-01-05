Nevada County real estate company supports nonprofits

The realtors and staff at Century 21 Cornerstone Realty presented a total of $8,000 to eight local charities on Thursday night at their annual holiday party. Local nonprofits receiving these generous year-end contributions included KARE Crisis Nursery, Hospice of the Foothills, Campus Life Gold Country, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Nevada County, CASA — Child Advocates of Nevada County, NEO, NUHSD's Young Parents Program and the Fire Safe Council.

The funds are raised throughout the year from voluntary contributions that the individual realtors make from each of their transaction closings. A generous company match adds to the amount in the fund available for donations. Each year a committee made up of representatives from each of the four local offices determines which organizations to support.

Company president Daniel Jacuzzi presented the checks, while explaining that the entire purpose of the fund is to make sure that the money raised stays in the community in order to support those worthwhile organizations.

Century 21 Cornerstone Realty has four sales offices and 60 sales associates serving western Nevada County and are part of the regional Select Group Real Estate Services which provides real estate, mortgage and property management services through offices throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.