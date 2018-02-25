Nevada County nonprofits receive ‘mini grants’

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills recently awarded their Fall 2017 Mini Grants to the following nonprofit organizations: Child Advocates of Nevada County, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County Diaper Project, One Source- Empowering Caregivers, NEO, San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center and Sudoku as a Teaching Tool.

To learn more, visit http://www.Sierra.Soroptimist.org.