Nevada County nonprofits receive ‘mini grants’
February 25, 2018
Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills recently awarded their Fall 2017 Mini Grants to the following nonprofit organizations: Child Advocates of Nevada County, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County Diaper Project, One Source- Empowering Caregivers, NEO, San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center and Sudoku as a Teaching Tool.
To learn more, visit http://www.Sierra.Soroptimist.org.
