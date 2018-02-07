Nevada County Library card design contest

In honor of National Poetry Month coming up in April, the Nevada County Community Library is launching a new poetry themed Library Card Design Contest. Artists and writers of all ages are encouraged to submit a creative, original design following simple guidelines. Those interested in entering the contest can visit any library branch on or after Feb. 12 to pick up the library card design form and template. Rules are listed on the form, which include adding the words "Nevada County Community Library," using only original, unpublished and designs that are work free of copyright. Completed templates and forms may be turned in anytime between February 12 and March 5. Winners will be chosen from four categories, including youth under 10 years old, teens 11 to 17, adults 18 years or older and the Poet Laureate's Choice from all entrants.

Winning designs will be featured on official Nevada County Community Library cards and will be recognized by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Library cards with winning designs will be launched during the month April.

For more information, contact Crystal Miles at 530-265-7078.