Nevada County legal seminar on pets, livestock and other animals

Attorney Fran Cole will be leading a noontime legal seminar on June 19 in Nevada City regarding laws relating to animals. The one hour presentation is open to the general public and attorneys, who will receive one hour of MCLE credit.

Laws relating to animals evolve as social attitudes change, says Cole, who stresses that animal laws focus on the behavior of humans rather than the biological reality of animals. The outcomes of judicial decisions are largely determined by the human connection rather than the impact on the affected animal. Animal law covers many diverse areas of the law, including contracts, criminal law, torts, property, constitutional law, commercial law, wills and trusts, domestic relations, environmental law, evidence, patent and even tax law. Cole poses the question, "As scientists increasingly find that non-human animals have consciousness, should that ethically be taken into consideration?"

Cole is a partner in Diamond, Baker, Mitchell, LLP and a business transactions attorney with over 30 years of legal experience. She also as works as legal counsel to a number of Nevada County nonprofits. She was the second dog walker volunteer at the Sammie's Friends Nevada County Animal Shelter. To enroll in the legal seminar, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration. The seminar will be in the law library at the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street, Nevada City.