Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council fundraiser offers luxury Lahaina vacation

The Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council has launched a fundraising effort that boasts a tropical theme: a week at the Royal Lahaina Resort in Maui, Hawaii. Tickets for the drawing are $20 each, and only 500 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held March 29. The prize includes eight days and seven nights in a deluxe ocean-view room at the luxury resort on Kaanapali Beach, plus a traditional luau for two with VIP seating. The Royal Lahaina Resort is set on 27 tropical acres in Lahaina, fronting the most exclusive stretch of Kaanapali Beach, which is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. All guest rooms have mini bars, flat-screen televisions and private balconies or patios. There are three outdoor pools, a fitness center and 11 tennis courts. The $3,400 prize package does not include airfare, ground transportation, or food and beverage. The trip must be completed by December 20, 2018 and several blackout dates apply.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at:

Edward Jones, 908 Taylorville Road, Suite 100 in Grass Valley; The Halby Group, 105 Providence Mine, Suite 102 in Nevada City; The Beam Center, 422 Henderson St. in Grass Valley; Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley.

Now in its 20th year, the Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council raises funds to assist Nevada County law enforcement and fire departments with equipment and programs to keep the community safe.

Source: Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council